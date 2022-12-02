GLEN BURNIE, Md. - The Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration (MDOT MVA) Highway Safety Office has been awarded a a grant from the Governors Highway Safety Association (GHSA) consisting 4,000 $5 Lyft credits available to Marylanders throughout the holiday season.
MDOT MVA says that the grant is funded through a partnership between GHSA, Lyft, and Responsibility.org, and aims to help Marylanders Be the Make a Plan Driver. They say Maryland is one of the four states awarded the grant.
“Once again, we’re making the choice easy to be the driver who makes a plan and arranges a sober ride home,” said Governor Hogan. “No one should lose a loved one this holiday season, or ever, due to someone’s selfish choice to drive impaired. I encourage all drivers to make a plan for a sober ride home and save a life.”
According to MDOT MVA, each Marylander will be eligible to get one of the $5 Lyft credits each weekend while supplies last. They say a select number of the credits will be available on the following days:
- Thursday, December 1 through Sunday, December 4,
- Thursday, December 8 through Sunday, December 11,
- Thursday, December 15 through Sunday, December 18,
- Thursday, December 22 through Sunday, December 25, and
- Thursday, December 29 through Sunday, January 1
In order to redeem the Lyft credit, MDOT MVA says that Marylanders should open the Lyft app, choose “Payment” from the menu on the top left corner, and scroll to the “Add Lyft Pass” section. After inputting the code found at ZeroDeathsMD.gov/Rideshare, $5 will be applied to the user’s account. The administration says each rider is limited to one $5 credit each weekend through the entirety of the campaign.
They note that redemptions will be capped every weekend so that the credits last throughout the holiday season.
MDOT MVA says that 173 people died and 2,800 people were injured last year on Maryland roads because of impaired driving. They say 15,430 were arrested for DUI, with 1,616 happening between Thanksgiving and New Years Day.
“With the holiday season being one of the most dangerous times on our roadways due to impaired driving, initiatives that promote ride-hailing, a proven countermeasure for deterring this reckless behavior, are critical,” said GHSA Executive Director Jonathan Adkins. “GHSA is proud to partner with Lyft and Responsibility.org to help Maryland encourage people to make the safer choice this year by leaving the driving to someone who is sober.”
In addition to the credits, the Highway Safety Office says they will promote educational messaging through Be the Sober Driver and Be the Make A Plan Driver on ads.