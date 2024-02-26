MARYLAND - In 2023 more acres of land were burned by wildfires in the state of Maryland than the 10-year average.
The Maryland Forest Service’s Annual Wildland Fire Report shows that 199 wildfires burned about 4,483 acres. Both the number of fires and the acreage burned are above the norm.
February was a particularly bad month accounting for 84% of the fire damage for the entire year. Arson and debris burning were the primary causes, accounting for 71 and 51 wildfires, respectively.
Despite the heightened wildfire activity, no injuries or significant private property damage were reported. Chris Robertson, State Fire Supervisor for the Maryland Forest Service, emphasized the need for continued vigilance and safe fire practices.
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources underscores preventive measures, including composting yard debris, proper extinguishing of fires, and educating children about fire safety. Residents in wildfire-prone areas are advised to employ "Firewise" techniques to safeguard their properties.
Moreover, the Maryland Forest Service is expanding prescribed burns, conducting 118 in 2023 across approximately 9,188 acres. These controlled burns play a crucial role in managing fire risk and promoting habitat regeneration, benefiting both wildlife and land management efforts.