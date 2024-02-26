Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM TUESDAY TO 6 PM EST WEDNESDAY... ...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, south winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and rough waters expected. For the Gale Watch, west winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and very rough waters possible. * WHERE...Delaware Bay waters north of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE and Delaware Bay waters south of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 7 PM Tuesday to 6 PM EST Wednesday. For the Gale Watch, from Wednesday evening through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas. &&