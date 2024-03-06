MARYLAND- Maryland casinos saw a rise in revenue Feb. Maryland Lottery and Gaming states that Maryland’s six casinos collectively saw a boost in revenue from slot machines and table games, reaching a total of $159,226,677. This marked a notable increase of $2,170,752 compared to the same period in 2023.
This increase is a little over 1 percent. Contributions to the state from casino gaming activities amounted to $67,794,993 reflecting a rise of $871,716. This increase also amounts to just over 1 percent.
According to the state, these increases in revenue also gave a boost to the Education Trust Fund. The casinos, which contribute some of their revenue to the fund, gave $48,902,707 in contributions. Also, according to the state, the casino revenue helps support Maryland’s horse racing industry and small, minority and women-owned businesses.
However each of Maryland's privately owned casinos experienced varied performances during Feb. 2024. In Berlin, the Ocean Downs Casino made slightly less in revenue than it did in Feb. 2023. The state reports that the casino only brought in about $6.4 million. That is a decrease from about 7 percent. Maryland Lottery and Gaming said that during fiscal year 2023 it contributed $1.589 billion to the state overall.