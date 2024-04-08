OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Maryland Coastal Bays Program has acquired an outdoor enclosed exhibit space located beside the Ocean City Life-Saving Station Museum. The Ocean City Life-Saving Station Museum approached the Coastal Bays Program last fall with the opportunity to acquire the exhibit space. This collaborative effort aims to educate both residents and visitors about the importance of the Coastal Bays system.
The exhibit will feature a 16-foot wrap-around mural depicting the diverse habitats of the Coastal Bays estuary. In addition to the mural, the exhibit will incorporate 3D fabrications and models of marshes, plants, and animals found within the Coastal Bays waters.
Liz Wist, the Education Coordinator for the Maryland Coastal Bays Program, expressed her enthusiasm for the exhibit's potential to raise awareness about the significance of the bays. "Hopefully, they'll realize the impacts that they could have when they live here. But we really just wanted to highlight our natural resources and the heritage of this region," Wist remarked.
Inside the exhibit, visitors will also find an informative panel providing detailed information about the Coastal Bays ecosystem, enhancing their understanding and appreciation of the area surrounding them.
Local resident Patrick Montague believes that increased education about the bays would benefit both residents and visitors. "I think that would be a benefit for the area. I think anything that we can do to better educate the locals as well as our visitors on the importance of the bays. I think it's a benefit to all of us," Montague expressed.
The Coastal Bays boardwalk exhibit is scheduled for a summer reveal, with a sneak peek of the mural set to take place in May.