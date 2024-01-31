OCEAN PINES, Md. - Residents of the Ocean Pines Yacht Club are expressing growing concerns over the potential damage caused by crashing waves at the boat docking areas. "If those two islands were to erode away, there would be nothing blocking the wave action. I think it would really be detrimental," Buddy Hamstead warned.
The Maryland Coastal Bays Program has proposed a plan to address these concerns. The program aims to rebuild the land using natural materials and marsh grasses. This method is expected to restore the peninsula in a way that is safe for all sea life and shorebirds.
Steve Hannon, President of the Board of Directors at Pines Point Marina, believes this project could significantly benefit the community. "It's going to protect all this area back here, plus the marina around here, as well as our Ocean Pines," Hannon stated.
The urgency of the situation is underscored by the fact that the waves are currently eroding two feet of land each year. To combat this, the Maryland Coastal Bays Program has proposed a project estimated at $10 million. If approved, the plan aims to add a significant amount of land back to the area.
However, the project's future is still uncertain. The Maryland Coastal Bays Program has applied for funding but has yet to receive confirmation of approval. The success of this project could provide a much-needed solution to the ongoing erosion problem, safeguarding the Ocean Pines Yacht Club and surrounding areas from further damage.