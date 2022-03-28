ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Chief Judge Joseph M. Getty, Court of Appeals of Maryland, issued administrative orders announcing the lifting of the COVID-19 Health Emergency throughout the Maryland Judiciary. The main order, Lifting the COVID-19 Health Emergency as to the Maryland Judiciary, concludes the Judicial Branch’s COVID-19 emergency period and exits the five-phased resumption of operations plan effective April 4, 2022.
“This is the final step in resuming complete Judicial operations, but we recognize that we still have more work to do,” said Chief Judge Getty. “We would not be in this position without the collaboration and commitment of our current and previous leadership. Our progressive five-phased operations plan proved to be a success and kept the Maryland Judiciary operational during the some of the most challenging times in our history. I am confident the Judiciary is coming out of this pandemic with the experience of implementing innovative technologies to improve access to justice for citizens throughout the State.”