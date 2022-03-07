ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan Monday announced that the State of Maryland’s COVID-19 hospitalizations have dropped below 300, as the state is again reporting the country’s lowest case rate.
Hospitalizations currently stand at 296, with 60 of those patients in the ICU. Since the Omicron peak of 3,452, Maryland’s COVID-19 hospitalizations have now declined by 91.4%, and are at their lowest level since Aug. 1, 2021.
Positivity rates stand at 1.61 % Since the Omicron peak of 29.98%, Maryland’s COVID-19 positivity rate has declined by 94.6%, and is at its lowest level since July , 2021. The state is reporting the country’s third-lowest positivity rate.
Case rates are at 5.9 per 100K. Maryland’s COVID-19 case rate has declined by 97.5% since its Omicron peak, and the state is reporting the country’s lowest case rate.