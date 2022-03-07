Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Southwest wind 20 to 30 MPH with gusts up to 40 to 50 MPH this afternoon, becoming west to northwest this evening. * WHERE...The Poconos, the Lehigh Valley and southeastern Pennsylvania. Also, eastern Maryland, Delaware and much of New Jersey. * WHEN...Until 1:00 AM Tuesday. * IMPACTS...The gusty wind will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be brought down with some power outages possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A strong cold front accompanied by a line of showers and isolated thunderstorms will move across our region this evening. The showers and isolated thunderstorms may bring brief wind gusts near 60 MPH. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution while driving, especially if you are operating a large vehicle. Be sure to secure outdoor objects such as trash bins and lawn furniture. &&