ANNAPOLIS, Md - Maryland Democrats in the state legislature made another attempt Wednesday night and passed a new congressional map.
It comes five days after a judge struck down the one lawmakers approved in December as unconstitutional for diluting the voice of Republicans. The General Assembly is controlled by Democrats and has been scrambling to approve a new map. The new map makes the congressional districts more compact, but Republican lawmakers contend it’s still riddled with unfair partisan gerrymandering. The judge has scheduled a hearing for Friday to consider the new map.
In a state where Democrats outnumber Republicans 2-1, Democrats hold a 7-1 advantage in the U.S. House. The map approved in December by a panel of lawmakers added Democrats to the lone Republican-held district, making a more competitive race for Republican Rep. Andy Harris. It also created the potential for Democrats to go 8-0 in Maryland.
The new map would remove a portion that stretched Harris’ Eastern Shore district across the Chesapeake Bay into an area with more Democrats and would restore GOP strength in the 1st Congressional District.