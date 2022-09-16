REISERTOWN, Md - The Maryland Department of Emergency Management (MDEM) has gotten a Target Violence and Terrorism Prevention (TVTP) grant of $693,000 to help community partners prepare so they can keep Maryland safe. MDEM says the grant will cover activities from October 1st 2022 to September 30th, 2024.
"The TVTP grant provides the funding that will improve our understanding of targeted violence aimed at public spaces where Marylanders gather every day. It will also fund the risk assessment tools needed to develop strategies that will improve the security and protection of these gathering sites,” said MDEM Secretary Russ Strickland. “This grant will allow us to work with other State and local agencies, academic partners, and the private and nonprofit sectors to give communities the tools to help prevent and protect against these attacks.”
MDEM says grant funds will help determine the best practices to use and identify locally based strategies to help deal with radicalization, targeted violence, and extremism. The funds will also help improve threat assessment and management of local areas by creating a threat assessment framework to improve existing capabilities or create them where they don't exist.
MDEM says the TVTP Grant Program is administered by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and provides funding for State, local, tribal, and territorial governments, nonprofits, and institutions of higher education with funds to establish or enhance capabilities to prevent targeted violence and terrorism. Developing local prevention capabilities is a key element of Goal 3 of the Strategic Framework to Counter Terrorism and Targeted Violence.
According to MDEM, the TVTP Grant Program provides assistance to implement that goal and develops innovative solutions to prevent targeted violence and terrorism. DHS has more information about the TVTP Grant Program at www.dhs.gov/tvtpgrants.