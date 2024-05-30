OCEAN CITY, Md. — The Maryland Department of the Environment, Air and Radiation Administration (ARA) has scheduled an informational meeting to discuss a significant offshore wind project proposed by US Wind, Inc. The meeting will take place on June 13 at the Ocean City Convention Center.
US Wind submitted applications on November 30, 2023, for air quality permits to construct and operate up to 121 wind turbine generators, four offshore substations, and a meteorological tower. The project is poised to enhance renewable energy capacity approximately 10 nautical miles off Worcester County's coast on the outer continental shelf.
This initiative aligns with Maryland's increasing efforts to bolster sustainable energy sources while ensuring environmental compliance. As part of its application, US Wind has provided an environmental justice (EJ) score using the Maryland EJ Screening Tool, revealing a score of 17.29. This assessment, verified by the Department, reflects the demographic and environmental health indicators of the local community, including minority population, poverty rates, and limited English proficiency levels.
Detailed documentation, including the EJ Screening Tool Report and other pertinent data about the project, is accessible for public review on the Department's official website. However, the information regarding environmental and socioeconomic indicators contributing to the EJ score is yet to undergo a departmental review.
The upcoming meeting will adopt an open house format with a poster session from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., followed by a Q&A session until 8:00 p.m. The Department has also confirmed that interpretation services for the deaf and hearing impaired will be available upon request made at least ten days prior to the event.
For additional information or to request special accommodations, attendees are encouraged to contact Ms. Shannon Heafey at 410-537-4433.