MARYLAND - The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is seeking public feedback on proposed changes to the upcoming 2024 to 2026 hunting and trapping seasons.
The public can access and comment on the proposed regulations online, including the proposed migratory game bird seasons and bag limits. The comment period extends now until Feb. 26.
“The current concepts, now available for public comment, are the results of that process and have been revised based on stakeholder input," said Wildlife and Heritage Service Director Karina Stonesifer. "We look forward to receiving comments from the public to help us further refine and finalize our proposals.”
For inquiries and questions, contact the Wildlife and Heritage Service at 410-260-8540.