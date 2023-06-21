DENTON, Md. - The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration has announced an overnight closure and detour of eastbound Maryland Route 404 due to crews working to replace a deteriorated drainpipe before Gay Street in Denton.
According to MDOT, crews will be begin working on Monday, June 26 at 9 p.m. and are expected to finish by 5 a.m. on Tuesday, June 27, as long as the weather allows. During these hours, drivers along eastbound Route 404 will be detoured to Meeting House Road and Franklin Street and back out to Route 404. Local businesses near the MD 404/MD 313 interchange can be accessed from MD 404 Business via 6th Street. This work will not impact westbound MD 404 traffic.
MDOT says crews will excavate the eastbound roadway, remove the old pipe, and install 120 linear feet of 24 inch diameter shaped metal pipe, backfill, and patch the roadway.
MDOT is asking drivers to look out for reduced speed limits as well as driving pattern changes, and to slow down in construction zones. Drivers who have questions can call #77 for roadside assistance.
MDOT says to learn about real-time traffic conditions, go to md511.maryland.gov.