Milton, DE (19968)

Today

Windy at times with rain likely. Low 63F. Winds ENE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Windy at times with rain likely. Low 63F. Winds ENE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.