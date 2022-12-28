MARYLAND - The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is asking people to report any turkey flocks they see this winter via an online form on the DNR website.
The agency says this is the first comprehensive study of wild turkeys ever conducted in the state and it aims to answer questions about factors that potentially impact turkey populations.
The DNR says wild turkeys will be outfitted with leg-bands and/or GPS radio-transmitters starting in January, so that data can be collected throughout the year. Agency staff says they plan to monitor the birds throughout the year and collect data on survival, reproduction, movements, and habitat use. The effects of weather, habitat, predators, disease, and hunter harvest will all be investigated by the research team.
Although turkey populations have increased in Maryland in the past 50 years due to an intensive restoration program to reintroduce the birds to their historic range, Maryland DNR says surveys suggest that turkey numbers have declined from their peak in some areas.
Click here to report turkey flock sightings in Maryland.