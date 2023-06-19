MARYLAND - The Maryland Department of Transportation is fixing pavement in a milling and patching project along Route 90 between Routes 113 and 50.
Ted, a Maryland resident who wants to keep his last name anonymous, takes Route 90 to Ocean City practically every weekend during the summer. He says traffic driving down here is already bad enough.
"People down here drive who do not know the lanes, and which way to go...and they pull out in front of you," says Ted.
According to MDOT, Route 90 between Routes 113 and 50 will be closed in both directions from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., Sundays to Thursdays for the project.
Ocean City police say doing this work at night is actually the best way to impact the fewest number of people.
Deputy Communications Manager of the Ocean City Police Department Ashley Miller says, "Construction at night time...that really does cut down the amount of traffic that is on there. During those hours of 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. it's not heavily traveled as it is during the day."
MDOT says as long as the weather allows, work is expected to be completed by the end of June.