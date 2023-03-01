OCEAN CITY, Md. - A statewide bill in Maryland to prevent exhibition driving is in the works. According to the Maryland General Assembly, the bill would alter penalties, points assessments, and give police more tools to combat street racing if they see drivers engaging in exhibition on the highway or even private property that's used for public travel.
For some in Ocean City, the passage of the bill can't come soon enough.
Sussex County local Iris Fetterolf says, "We just don't want it, you know. We just don't want them here because if they can't behave themselves and they cause a lot of problems...go somewhere else."
According to Ocean City City Manager Terry McGean, a similar bill was passed two years ago, but it was limited to Worcester County. The current bill being reviewed, Bill 208, is statewide, allowing Ocean City police to crack down on reckless driving, especially during pop up rallies like H2Oi. The bill will authorize the towing and impounding of a car involved in racing or exhibition driving violations. Reckless drivers would have to pay a fine of up to $1000 dollars in some cases.
According to the Maryland General Assembly, the bill is currently with a committee for review, and then will go through multiple readings after that.