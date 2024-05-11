ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Governor Wes Moore has officially enacted new legislation aimed at bolstering EmPOWER Maryland, the state's premier energy efficiency initiative.
Sponsored by Delegate Brian Crosby, the newly signed law is designed to reduce air pollution, lower energy costs, and propel Maryland towards its ambitious climate objectives. According to a release, the EmPOWER program provides Marylanders free or discounted services such as energy audits, weatherization, and efficient appliances. Similarly, it offers businesses incentives for adopting energy-efficient upgrades.
Since its inception in 2008, the Energy Efficiency Act Coalition says EmPOWER Maryland has generated over $12.7 billion in projected lifetime energy savings through an investment of $3.5 billion. They say this investment has also significantly cut greenhouse gas emissions, equating to the removal of 2 million cars from the road annually.
Key enhancements under the new law include:
- Transitioning households to cleaner and more efficient electric heating and appliances.
- Reducing utility profits to decrease ratepayer costs, with future profits linked to performance metrics.
- Expanding incentives and rebates for energy audits, weatherization, and appliance upgrades.
- Assisting low-income households in accessing state and federal funds for energy efficiency and electrification projects, particularly in large multifamily buildings.
- Mandating that Choptank Electric Cooperative offer energy efficiency programs, pending a permanent decision by the Public Service Commission.
Supporters of the legislation, including members from various advocacy groups, have expressed their gratitude and optimism following the law's enactment.