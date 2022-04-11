MARYLAND - Some pro-life organizations are speaking out after the Maryland General Assembly overturned Governor Larry Hogan's veto of the Abortion Care Access Act over the weekend. The bill changes who can perform an abortion.
This bill will allow health professionals like nurses, physician assistants, or mid-wives to perform abortions but they must go through an abortion clinical care training program first.
Pro-life advocates say they are disappointed.
"It is just very clear that profits over people has been the standard for far too long," said Michele Hendrickson Students For Life of America, a non-profit anti-abortion organization.
Pro-choice advocates say the abortion care access bill is about equity.
Planned Parenthood of Maryland says two thirds of Maryland counties do not have access to abortion providers.
"The decision to do so was necessary for Maryland to be a more equitable and just state when it comes to access to abortion care," said PPM's CEO and President Karen Nelson.
House Bill 937 will allow women on the Eastern Shore to get surgical abortions in Planned Parenthood's Easton location. As of now, the Easton center only offers the abortion pill.
It would cost $3.5 million in state funding every year to train health care workers.
It requires most insurance plans to cover abortions without cost.
"We are opposed to abortions and now we are going to be forced to pay for something we disagree with," added Hendrickson.
Governor Hogan vetoed the bill on Friday saying in part it would endanger the lives of women.
But the general assembly overrode that veto on Saturday.
State delegate Ariana Kelly sponsored the bill. She says this is about access to healthcare.
"In this context it's very important that we keep in mind that the strategies that this bill uses is ensuring that people can access the care that they need when they need it," explained Del. Kelly.
The anti-abortion group Students For Life of America says they will continue to advocate for change.
"We are going to make sure to be out at the polls and vote accordingly to make sure that our lawmakers actually represent us,"
This bill will go into effect July 1st. Maryland will be the 15th state with a similar law in place.