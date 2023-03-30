Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON FRIDAY TO 6 AM EDT SATURDAY... ...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, south winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and choppy waters expected. For the Gale Watch, southwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and rough waters possible. * WHERE...Delaware Bay waters south of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from noon Friday to 6 AM EDT Saturday. For the Gale Watch, from Saturday morning through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas. &&