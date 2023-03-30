MARYLAND - Maryland State Fire Marshall Brian Geraci says the state has seen the worst increase in fire deaths in the first three months of 2023 than in any other time in recent decades.
In an open letter to Marylanders, the State Fire Marshal says almost 40 marylanders have died in just three months.
"I will tell you that fires these days’ burn faster and hotter and produce toxic smoke that can kill you quickly," Geraci says.
Geraci says the leading causes of fires in Maryland are cooking, electrical, smoking materials, and heating appliances. He says the leading circumstances of Marylanders dying in fires are failure to recognize the causes of fires and taking those steps to prevent them from happening.
Preparedness Necessities from the State Fire Marshal:
- Have working smoke alarms on every level of your home, outside each sleeping area and inside each bedroom. Battery-only alarms must be a ten-year sealed battery alarm. Call the local fire department or the State Fire Marshal’s Office for free fire alarms and installation.
- At night, make sure all bedroom doors are closed, and be sure to close all doors behind you when you are escaping a fire. This will prevent the spread of smoke and fire throughout your home and give you time to be rescued if trapped by a fire.
- Meet with your family and develop an escape plan, have two ways out of every room. Make sure door locks are openable without using a key, and that bedroom windows are operational from the inside. Have a meeting place outside the home so your family can ensure everyone got out.
- Get out and stay out, never go back inside a burning building.
- Once out, call 911 immediately.