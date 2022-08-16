SALISBURY, Md. - The Office of the State Fire Marshal says they are investigating the cause of a deadly house fire that took place Monday afternoon.
According to Fire Marshal, the Parsonsburg Volunteer Fire Company, among other surrounding fire departments, were sent to a fire in a one story home around 4:30 p.m. Monday in Salisbury. They say the fire was reported by a neighbor.
The Fire Marshal says that when the fire department got to the scene, they found severe fire conditions throughout the entire building, but were able to get the fire under control in one hour.
A woman in the house was able to escape with significant burns, and was helped move away from the fire by bystanders, according to the Fire Marshal. They say that afterwards, she was transferred to the Bayview Burn Center in Baltimore.
Unfortunately, the Fire Marshal says that the firefighters found a man in the house who had already died by the time they got to him. The Fire Marshal says that the man's body was moved to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore so he could be identified and to determine how exactly he died.
The office says that they have not figured out where the fire came from and why it happened. According to them, bystanders did not hear any smoke alarms coming from the home before the fire department got there.
The Fire Marshal says that there are an estimated $225,000 in damages.