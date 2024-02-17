WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. -Maryland's Acting State Fire Marshal, Jason M. Mowbray, is asking people to make sure their smoke alarms are functioning and to establish clear escape plans. This urgent appeal follows two deadly fires in the state, occurring within hours of each other.
Maryland Fire Marshal urges smoke alarm checks after deadly fires
Tags
Eleisa Weber
Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Trending Now
-
State planning report highlights concerns over Sussex County development
-
Car crash in north Wilmington leaves one dead
-
Join the Delaware DOC's free program this spring
-
Delaware State Police search for Rehoboth Beach shooting suspect
-
A long, countywide police chase ending in Millsboro causes stir in the community