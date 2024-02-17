Maryland Fire Marshal urges smoke alarm checks after deadly fires

WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. -Maryland's Acting State Fire Marshal, Jason M. Mowbray, is asking people to make sure their smoke alarms are functioning and to establish clear escape plans. This urgent appeal follows two deadly fires in the state, occurring within hours of each other. 

On Saturday, February 17 around 9:00A.M., the Hebron Volunteer Fire Department responded to a fire at a home on Quantico Creek Road, where they discovered a woman unconscious inside. The homeowner, 58-year-old Amy Appleby-Harris, was rushed to TidalHealth in Salisbury in critical condition but later died from her injuries. Officials say the fire, which started in the second-floor master bedroom, was caused by smoking. Despite the presence of working smoke detectors, the homeowners' medical conditions prevented their escape.

On Friday, February 16th around 11:00 P.M., officials responded to a shed fire at St. Mary's County. According to the Maryland State Fire Marshal, a man, believed to be the adult son of the property owners, died in the fire. Officials say the cause is still under investigation.

With these incidents marking the second and third fatal fires investigated by the Office of the State Fire Marshal this year, Mowbray emphasizes the importance of smoke alarms and having an effective escape plan to increase safety and prevent future tragedies.

 
 