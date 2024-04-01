Maryland- Maryland is preparing for its annual blue crab season that begins April 1. This year, according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, there is a heightened awareness of conservation laws. The state says it is focusing on these efforts to protect the coveted blue crabs and the diamondback terrapins, the state reptile. With the influx of recreational crabbers and private shoreline owners, Maryland's Natural Resources Police are intensifying their presence to ensure compliance with crabbing laws and regulations. According to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, the Natural Resources Police has already greatly increased the number of crabbing-related inspections from 2022 to 2023.
One of the requirements to protect diamondback terrapins is for crabbers to use pots with turtle reduction devices. These tools prevent the turtles from getting caught in the traps with the crabs, resulting in drowning in some cases. The department says these can look like bright orange plastic rectangles attached to the crab pot. According to the department, large terrapins are too big to fit into the devices. The Department says that compliance with these regulations has been an ongoing challenge. The Maryland DNR states that as low as 53% compliance was noted in routine checks conducted by the DNR's Wildlife and Heritage Service in 2016. The agency says that Maryland’s blue crab season is from April 1 to December 15 in the Chesapeake Bay. The season runs slightly longer in the Atlantic Ocean, ending on December 31. With increased awareness and enforcement efforts by NRP officers, the hope is to mitigate threats to terrapin populations while ensuring sustainable crabbing practices for future generations.