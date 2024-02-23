SALISBURY, Md. – The much-anticipated Maryland Folk Festival is back, promising a weekend full of music, arts, and cultural festivities in Downtown Salisbury. The festival, happening from Friday, Sept. 20, to Sunday, Sept. 22, has just announced its first batch of performers, and the lineup is already shaping up to be a crowd-pleaser.
Celebrating diversity and creativity, the festival is all about offering something new and exciting for everyone. From music and dance to food, there's a world of experiences waiting to be discovered. This year, more than 25 acts will hit the stage, covering a wide range of musical genres.
Leading the lineup are five diverse acts:
- DuPont Brass from the Washington, D.C., area brings a unique blend of jazz, hip-hop, and R&B in a style they call "Eclectic Soul."
- Melody Angel from Chicago electrifies with a mix of blues and inspired tunes that nod to Jimi Hendrix's legendary sounds.
- The Pine Leaf Boys from Lafayette, Louisiana, offer a fresh take on Cajun, zydeco, and country music, showcasing the vibrant culture of Louisiana.
- Baltimore's own Ken & Brad Kolodner introduce audiences to the captivating world of old-time and hammered dulcimer music.
- The Seán Heely Celtic Band from Washington, D.C., brings powerful vocal harmonies and a rich collection of Celtic folk songs.
"We are so excited to bring these artists to Downtown Salisbury for the Maryland Folk Festival," said Caroline O’Hare, the festival's events and culture manager. "Our team has been putting together an impressive lineup, and we can already tell that the 2024 festival is going to be a great one."
The festival isn't just about music; it's a celebration of the arts, with around 250 performers, including dancers, storytellers, and craftspeople, set to participate. Performances will be spread across four outdoor stages, offering a variety of experiences to festival-goers.
A dedicated Performers Committee, consisting of individuals passionate about music and the arts from the Delmarva region, played a key role in selecting this year's lineup.
For more details on these artists and to keep up with more announcements, check out the festival's website at https://mdfolkfest.com/performers/. Updates and features on the artists will also be shared on the festival's Facebook (facebook.com/MDFolkFestival) and Instagram (instagram.com/mdfolkfestival/) pages.