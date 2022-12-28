GLEN BURNIE, Md. - The free Lyft credits given to Marylanders throughout the month of December have been increased once again to $20 for New Years Weekend, says the Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration (MDOT MVA).
Previously increased from $5 to $10, the free credits come from a $20,000 grants given to MDOT MVA's Highway Safety Office and are meant to help Marylanders stay safe while under the influence during the holiday season.
According to MDOT MVA, while supplies last, credits will be available between 4 p.m. and 4 a.m. on Thursday, December 29th, through Monday, January 2nd using code NYEMAKEAPLAN2023.
They say to redeem the $20 credit, Marylanders should open the Lyft app, choose “Payment” from the menu on the top left corner, and scroll to the “Add Lyft Pass” section. After inputting the code found above or at ZeroDeathsMD.gov/Rideshare, $20 will be applied to the user’s account. Each rider is limited to one $20 credit each weekend through the entirety of the campaign.
MDOT MVA says that 173 people died and 2,800 people were injured last year on Maryland roads because of impaired driving. They say 15,430 were arrested for DUI, with 1,616 happening between Thanksgiving and New Years Day.
In addition to the credits, the Highway Safety Office says they will promote educational messaging through Be the Sober Driver and Be the Make A Plan Driver on ads.