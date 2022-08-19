BALTIMORE, Md. - The Maryland Department of Labor said Friday that an increase of 12,000 jobs dropped unemployment in the state to 3.9%, the lowest since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the Department's Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), compared to July 2021, Maryland jobs are up by 78,600.
The Department of labor attributes the most growth to the business sector, which added 4700 jobs. They also say other sectors adding jobs included Manufacturing (1,000); Education and Health Services (900); Information (400); and Mining, Logging, and Construction (300). Total jobs in the Financial Activities sector remained the same.
That is not to say that every job stayed positive, because Sectors that experienced a decline include Trade, Transportation, and Utilities (600); Leisure and Hospitality (300); and Other Services (100), according to the department of labor.
They say that May's preliminary jobs estimate reported by BLS was raised by 1400 jobs, changing from a gain of 1500 to a gain of 2900. The Department of Labor says that since the beginning of 2022, Maryland has gained 44,400 jobs.