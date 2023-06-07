ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Maryland Governor Wes Moore has released a statement regarding the states Red Alert Air Quality Condition due to Canadian Wildfires.
“We are working in close coordination with the Maryland Department of the Environment and Maryland Department of Health to monitor the impact that wildfires burning in Quebec, Canada are having on air quality both in Maryland and across the region," said Moore. "The health and safety of Marylanders is our top priority. We will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as more information is available.”
According to Moore, the air quality is at unhealthy levels for everyone, recommending that Marylanders limit their time spent outdoors and avoid prolonged or heavy exertion until air quality improves.
Moore also says the Maryland Department of Health is advising Marylanders to follow the Air Quality Action Guide, which includes information on preventing adverse effects of polluted air. For a red alert, everyone should limit strenuous outdoor activity when the air is unhealthy to breathe. He notes that air quality information is always available at mde.maryland.gov.