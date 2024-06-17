MARYLAND- Maryland Governor Wes Moore is expected to issue pardons for more than 175,000 marijuana convictions, according to AP. These pardons, most likely to be announced on June 17, will cover all misdemeanor marijuana possession charges and charges related to the use or possession of marijuana. The timing of these pardons is significant as they coincide with the commemoration of Juneteenth, a federal holiday marking the end of slavery in the United States.
The state's Attorney General, Anthony Brown, said the importance of these pardons is a matter of racial equity. Brown noted the disproportionate number of black and brown people convicted for marijuana possession despite similar usage rates across different demographic groups. Maryland's move to clear these convictions follows the state's legalization of recreational marijuana in 2022. Attorney General Brown highlighted that the pardons are a long-overdue step toward addressing racial disparities in the criminal justice system.