Republican Dan Cox grew up on a farm near Taneytown, Maryland. He earned his Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Maryland. Cox is a member of the House of Delegates, where he is serving Carroll and Frederick Counties in his first term. He has been endorsed by Former President Donald Trump.
Democrat Wes Moore was born in Takoma Park, Maryland. He is a U.S. Army veteran, author, business owner, and has worked in finance with Citigroup in New York. Moore is a Johns Hopkins graduate and lives in Baltimore.