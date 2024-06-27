BALTIMORE, Md. - Following Governor Moore's historic pardon of more than 175,000 marijuana convictions, today he announced the launch of the Cannabis Workforce Development Program.
This is the first workforce development initiative developed and administered by a cannabis regulatory agency in the nation.
"This groundbreaking collaboration will support Marylanders interested in joining the state's growing cannabis industry and prioritize individuals and communities directly impacted by the War on Drugs," said Gov. Moore.
The Cannabis Workforce Development Program is a joint partnership with the Maryland Cannabis Administration and the Maryland Department of Labor's Employment Advancement Right Now (EARN) Program.
The newly launched program will help reduce barriers to employment and create paths to sustainable jobs in the cannabis industry. Applications will be accepted on a rolling basis starting July 1.
Program participants will have access to eight instructor led courses they can complete at their own pace. The courses will be taught by industry experts, licensed operators, and college professors.
Upon completion of 100 cumulative hours of virtual coursework, participants may enroll in a two day intensive in person course, which provides 16 hours of hands on occupational training. In person training will be offered once per month beginning in November.
Anticipated locations and dates for the initial rollout of the program include:
- November 2024: Baltimore Region
- December 2024: Anne Arundel County
- January 2025: Southern Region
- February 2025: Prince George's County
- March 2025: Eastern Region
- April 2025: Western Region
In addition to receiving a $122,000 grant award from EARN to jumpstart the program, the Maryland Cannabis Administration has secured partnerships with multiple licensed cannabis operators, along with Anne Arundel Community College and the University of Maryland Eastern Shore.