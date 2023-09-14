ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Maryland Governor Wes Moore has announced $25.5 million in grants for 40 different bicycle, pedestrian, and trail projects, $800,000 of which is going to two projects on the Eastern Shore.
"To grow our economy and attract a world-class workforce, we need to build new pathways from home to work to leisure," said Governor Wes Moore. "An investment in making Maryland more livable is an investment in making Maryland more competitive. I'm proud of the strong bonds we've built between leaders at the local, state, and federal levels to secure this funding, and we will continue moving in partnership to enhance physical and economic mobility for all Marylanders."
“In order to comprehensively serve our communities, Maryland’s transportation network must include high-quality, convenient and equitable bike and pedestrian access,” said Maryland Transportation Secretary Paul J. Wiedefeld. “We’re working every day to create a transportation network that serves all users, whether they’re driving, walking, biking, scooting or using mobility devices. We’re excited to support local projects that help expand that network at the grassroots level.”
Both projects fall under the Kim Lamphier Bikeways Network Program, founded in 2011 by the Maryland Department of Transportation. The department says the program is named after the late Kim Lamphier, a Montgomery County native who advocated for bicycling access all over Maryland. The two projects include:
- $400,000 for the final design of the University of Maryland Eastern Shore Circulation Trail, in Princess Anne, Somerset County;
- and $400,000 for the construction of the Carroll Street Cycle track in Salisbury
Other awards from this grant include feasibility studies and advanced designs for low-traffic-stress bicycle facilities in Annapolis, Salisbury, and more.