ANNAPOLIS, MD — Maryland Governor Wes Moore delivered his annual State of the State address on Wednesday, marking his second address since assuming the state's top office. During the speech, Moore highlighted key priorities and initiatives for the state's future.
"Let's be clear, a change is happening, and today the state of our state is strong," Moore proclaimed in the opening of his address.
The governor outlined four main priorities for the state's progress, with public safety taking precedence. "We will protect Marylanders where they live, where they work, where they worship, and where they go to school. Hate has no home in Maryland," Moore declared, garnering significant applause.
In addition to public safety, Moore emphasized three more pillars:
- Making Maryland More Affordable: Targeting housing, prescription drugs, and other kitchen table topics.
- Making Maryland More Competitive: Focusing on business growth, cutting red tape, and promoting education.
- Making Maryland a "State that Serves": Supporting firefighters, police, military members, and their families.
Moore concluded his address with a forward-looking statement: "This will be Maryland's decade, not because we say so, but because we make it so together."
Also included in the State of the State address Moore announced that his administration would release a "state plan" on Thursday.