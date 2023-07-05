ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Maryland Governor Wes Moore has release a statement regarding the mass shooting that took place in Salisbury overnight Tuesday.
Moore says that he is grieving with the victims in Salisbury, as well as their loved ones. He thanked the first responders on the scene, and ensured his confidence that police will be able to find the perpetrator.
According to Moore, he will stay in contact with local officials and authorities, and will assist in every way possible.
"These incidents show that this scrounge of gun violence is not something that any one community or any one group is wrestling with," wrote Moore. "Whether you live in a big city or a small rural town, these tragedies impact all of us—the families who are no longer whole during holidays; the parents who don’t get to see their kids graduate; the siblings who lose their best friend."
Moore ensures that his administration will continue working to stop acts of violence like the one in Salisbury.