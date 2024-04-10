MARYLAND - Maryland's Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) is accepting applications for two grant programs to expand biking and walking opportunities across the state.
The Transportation Alternatives Program focuses on projects enhancing mobility and accessibility, including bike and pedestrian facilities and converting abandoned railway corridors into pedestrian trails. The Recreational Trails Program supports the construction, enhancement, repair, and maintenance of recreational trails for motorized and non-motorized use.
Both programs, funded by the Federal Highway Administration, offer funding for up to 80% of project costs, with the remainder covered by the applicants through a local match. Applications are due by May 15, 2024. For more details and eligibility criteria, visit the official website.
