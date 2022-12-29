MARYLAND - As the Old Line State welcomes winter, ice begins to become more prevalent throughout Chesapeake Bay waterways.
To allow navigation for boaters, four ice-breaking boats throughout the bay will drive through ice sheets upon the surface.
According to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources; The department’s boats are shallow draft, meaning they can get into rivers and shallow areas of the Bay.
In addition, the department recognizes its newest asset, the M/V Eddie Somers. The Somers vessel has been designated to serve the Crisfield-Smith Island area.
The department says the boat is named after former DNR Capt. Eddie Somers, who retired in 2018 after 25 years as captain of the M/V J. Millard Tawes, the boat the new vessel replaced.