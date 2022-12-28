CHESAPEAKE BAY, Md. - The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says that their icebreaking boat fleet is getting ready for the winter season.
DNR says their Hydrographic Operations team, located on the state's eastern shore, has four large boats stationed in the Chesapeake Bay that have several duties, including breaking through sheets of ice to allow for better navigation of other boats. They note that the boats are shallow draft, which means they can go to rivers and more shallow areas of the bay.
They say newest boat in DNR's fleet, the M/V Eddie Sommers was named in March and commissioned into service by Governor Larry Hogan in September, and is servicing in the Crisfield-Smith Island Area.
According to DNR, the new boat is named after former DNR Captain Eddie Somers, who retired in 2018 after 25 years as the captain of the M/V J. Millard Tawes, the boat that the new one replaced. They say the full lineup includes:
M/V Eddie Somers, a 94-foot buoy tender that is the primary icebreaking asset for Crisfield Harbor and Smith Island, serving as a lifeline to islanders by clearing a path for supply and shuttle boats. It also assists the U.S. Coast Guard as requested with emergency deliveries to other areas of the lower Eastern Shore, including Tangier Island in Virginia.
M/V J.C. Widener, a 73-foot buoy tender that serves Annapolis Harbor, Back Creek, and portions of Spa Creek and Magothy, Severn, South, and West rivers.
M/V A.V. Sandusky, an 80-foot buoy serving Kent Narrows, Eastern Bay, Tilghman Creek, Rock Hall and portions of the Chester and Miles rivers.
M/V H.J. Elser, a 50-foot utility vessel with icebreaking capability serving Knapps Narrows on Tilghman Island; and portions of the Choptank and Tred Avon rivers, Broad Creek, Town Creek, Easton Point Landing, Cambridge Creek/Harbor, the Little Choptank River, Slaughter Creek, Chapel Cove, and Madison Bay.
DNR says that requests for service should be directed to John Gallagher of Hydrographic Operations at: 410-643-6521 or by email to john.gallagher1@maryland.gov, with information will be forwarded to the individual captains.
DNR also advises that prior to freezing conditions, commercial vessel operators move their vessels to areas near the icebreakers or Natural Resources Police patrol boat stations.