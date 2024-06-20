BALTIMORE, MD — Governor Wes Moore and Attorney General Anthony Brown, have announced the launch of a statewide tracking system for Sexual Assault Evidence Kits.
The tracking program, called “Track-Kit™,” is designed by InVita Healthcare Technologies to follow the evidence kits from collection to reporting and provide transparency for survivors. The state says it will allow survivors to monitor the location and testing status of their kit, providing contact information for each entity handling it. It also ensures compliance with the law and offers region-specific resources for sexual assault survivors.
“When survivors can count on accountability in our justice system, we have a better chance of gathering evidence and closing cases,” said Governor Wes Moore. “By launching this new online system, we continue our commitment to making Maryland safer by building a culture of teamwork, transparency, and trust."
Forensic Nurse Examiners use SAEKs to collect forensic evidence in a medical setting for victims of sexual assault. The examination, commonly known as a SAFE exam, aims to collect evidence to identify or confirm the offender and preserve the evidence for court use. In the past, advocates say survivors had no ability to track their evidence kits, leaving them often powerless.
“The creation of the tracking system will help prevent future backlogs and hold government accountable so survivors can seek justice and sex offenders are prosecuted,” said Lisae Jordan, Executive Director and Counsel for the Maryland Coalition Against Sexual Assault (MCASA).
The new system is accessible through a barcode number and password provided during the SAFE exam. Stakeholders will scan the barcode upon receipt by the agency, allowing the survivor to see the kit's progress. Survivors can access the status of their kit 24/7 through the online tracking system.
Over 150 agencies in Maryland will use the system to track kits and provide up-to-date information for survivors.
Sexual assault survivors with questions about evidence kits, crime victim rights, or the tracking system can contact MCASA's Sexual Assault Kit Initiative at 1-833-364-0046 or email notification@mcasa.org to speak with a free and confidential advocate.