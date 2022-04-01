ANNAPOLIS, Md.— On Thursday, lawmakers approved SB275 which aims to provide 2.5 million Maryland workers with paid-leave if it becomes law. The 12 and up-to 24 weeks of paid-leave would allow workers to go on maternity leave, visit sick family members, or deal with a military deployment.
Republican Maryland State Senator Mary Beth Carozza says she and several other republican lawmakers opposed SB275. Sen. Carozza (R) said SB275 would negatively affect businesses still struggling to keep workers as they come out of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"What is very concerning to me and why I opposed to bill is because they couldn't even tell us how this would even be cost shared. How this would be paid for between the employers and the workers. So this is a new, expensive mandate on employees, and workers," Sen. Carozza (R) said.
Myles Hicks runs the Maryland Time To Care Coalition which supports paid family and medical leave in Maryland. Hicks says the coalition wants Gov. Hogan to sign the measure into law because it's a win for all businesses.
"It's going to be great for businesses, it's going to level the playing field for smaller businesses to compete with larger business to offer a more robust leave program to their employees so we're excited to provide this benefit to almost all working Marylanders across the state," Hicks said.
The law would apply to full-time and part-time workers and would exempt employers with less than fifteen employers. The Maryland Time To Care Coalition says if Gov. Hogan signs the measure, people could benefit from paid family and medical leave as-soon-as January 2025.
For the full Senate Bill 275, visit https://mgaleg.maryland.gov/mgawebsite/Legislation/Details/SB0275