FILE - Maryland's Republican Gov. Larry Hogan shows a copy of the redrawn congressional map approved by the General Assembly, right, that is crossed out in red, during a news conference where he announced his veto of the plan, on Dec. 9, 2021, in Annapolis, Md. A Maryland judge ruled Friday, March 25, 2022, that the state’s new congressional map is unconstitutional, preventing the map from taking effect. Judge Lynne Battaglia issued the ruling after a trial last week in which Republican lawmakers contended that Maryland's congressional map approved by the General Assembly in December violates the constitution by drawing districts that favor Democrats, who control the legislature. (AP Photo/Brian Witte, File)