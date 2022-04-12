The Maryland General Assembly concluded its legislative session around midnight Monday, with some legislation passing in the final hours. That included bills granting funding for cybersecurity infrastructure and making a change to marriage law.
Governor Larry Hogan and Senate President Bill Ferguson (D) both said that there was much bipartisan agreement this session. Ferguson called it a "historic" session of "major investments in the state".
Some of those investments include nearly $1.86 billion in tax relief for retirees, small businesses, and low income families, as well as funding for schools, parks, mental health initiatives, and cybersecurity.
Governor Hogan expressed satisfaction with tax cuts and the new Congressional map passed this session, calling it a success overall.
"We are very pleased with the session, generally," Hogan said. "I think it was our best session yet, after eight years. We were successful in accomplishing nearly everything that we wanted to accomplish. We pushed the largest tax cuts in history and got that passed through this legislature - something we've been talking about for a long time, a retirement tax cut and helping struggling Marylanders."
In a year of surplus due to pandemic relief, legislators passed a bill Monday allocating $570 million to cybersecurity measures and upgraded information technology. The move comes after a ransomware attack on Maryland's health department last year.
On Monday, Maryland lawmakers also passed legislation to raise the legal age of marriage from 15 to 17.
The session didn't go without disagreement between the legislature and the governor.
Legislators overrode vetoes by Governor Hogan on bills that will expand access to abortion and implement paid family leave programs. The governor refrained from signing two other bills that will ban ghost guns and slow climate change.
Governor Hogan says there is some frustration that lawmakers did not take action on a proposed crime bill that would crack down on violent crime.
"I think people in the legislature are going to have to defend their record," Hogan said. "I think Republicans are going to be able to stand up and say the things they were fighting for, and Democrats have to explain why they didn't take action on some things."
Also in the passed budget was a $400 million investment to develop the area around FedEx Field Stadium, and $1.2 million to upgrade Oriole Park at Camden Yards and M&T Bank Stadium.
The fate of a law that would legalize recreational marijuana use in the state will be left up to voters to decide at the polls in November.