SEAFORD, Del. - Delaware State Police says they have arrested 26-year-old Damiean Turner from East New Market, Maryland for various gun and traffic crimes.
On Feb. 26, troopers say that they were sent to Seaford Road north of Morgan Branch Drive for a single-car accident. They say they found that a Chevrolet Equinox had been driving north on Seaford Road when the driver veered right and hit a guardrail.
According to police, Turner was the driver and only person inside the equinox, and was showing signs of impairment. After searching the car in the computer systems, troopers say they found that the car was reported stolen from Salisbury.
They say they that a search of the equinox found a loaded gun with extra bullets.
Afterwards, troopers say Turner was taken to the hospital and later charged with the following crimes:
- Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition by a Person Prohibited (Felony) – 2 counts
- Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Felony)
- Receiving Stolen Property > $1500 (Felony)
- Possession of a Firearm While Under the Influence (Misdemeanor)
- Driving Under the Influence and other traffic-related offenses
According to police, Turner was arraigned by the Justice of the Peace Court 3 and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on a $33,400 cash bond.