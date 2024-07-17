Maryland Transportation Authority Badge

Clark was transported to the Jennifer Road Detention Center without incident. (Maryland Transportation Authority)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. Melvin Clark, of Severn, was arrested for shooting at another car on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge in June.

The Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) learned of a black Jeep firing multiple shots towards a silver Mitsubishi on June 8. The cars were traveling westbound on the Bay Bridge during the incident at about 11:45 p.m.

July 17, the MDTA arrested 41-year-old Melvin Clark as a suspect in this shooting. Officers obtained an arrest warrant after a thorough investigation. Clark was charged with First Degree Assault, Reckless Endangerment Driving a Vehicle While Impaired by Alcohol and other charges.

A court date for Melvin has not been scheduled yet.