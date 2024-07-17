ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Melvin Clark, of Severn, was arrested for shooting at another car on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge in June.
The Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) learned of a black Jeep firing multiple shots towards a silver Mitsubishi on June 8. The cars were traveling westbound on the Bay Bridge during the incident at about 11:45 p.m.
July 17, the MDTA arrested 41-year-old Melvin Clark as a suspect in this shooting. Officers obtained an arrest warrant after a thorough investigation. Clark was charged with First Degree Assault, Reckless Endangerment Driving a Vehicle While Impaired by Alcohol and other charges.
A court date for Melvin has not been scheduled yet.