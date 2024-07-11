DELAWARE - The Delaware Department of Justice sentenced a Maryland man to more than three decades in prison for the deadly shooting of Charles "Jamie" Kupidlowski in 2023.
Steven M. Smith of Centreville plead guilty in Kent County Superior Court on June 17 to second degree murder and possession of a gun. The 37-year-old was sentenced to 35 years in prison following the investigation of the 2023 murder of Kupidlowski in Felton.
According to Attorney General Kathy Jennings, this case was excellent work by the prosecutors.
"I am deeply grateful to our team and the Delaware State Police for their hard work in this case, and hope that it brings the victim's family some peace," said Jennings.
On April 26, 2023, Smith approached Kupidlowski while driving his pickup truck outside of a home in Felton. Smith shot Kupidlowski from his moving truck, and Kupidlowski was pronounced dead at the scene.