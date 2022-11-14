ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Mobile sports betting in Maryland is anticipated to launch by the end of this month. After an announcement by the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan issued a statement today.
"To reach this point, we have had to overcome countless legal, political, and bureaucratic delays that threatened to push back the launch past the Super Bowl next year," said Hogan. "It was completely unacceptable to me, and we spent months pressing for decisive action. Thanks to those efforts, and after repeated interventions by our administration, we now anticipate the launch of mobile sports betting this month, and we are cautiously optimistic that it will be in time for Thanksgiving."