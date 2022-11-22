MARYLAND - The Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal says that they have a new K9 unit with the ability to detect accelerants during fire investigations, and her name is K9 Deacon. The Fire Marshal says that even though the 13-month-old yellow lab was asked raise her right paw to be sworn in, she only wanted belly rubs.
They say Deacon's partner is Senior Deputy State Fire Marshal Jeff Thomas, who graduated from the ATF National Canine Training Center in Front Royal, Virginia together. The Office says that the program is an intensive 12-week schools focused on training dogs to detect fire accelerants, fire chemistry, safety and first aid, health, and wellness, as well as several other investigative disciplines.
The program honed Deacon's sniffing skills through team exercises conducted around vehicles, structures, people, equipment, and fire scenes, says the Office. After 5,000+ repetitions of odor recognition and detection of specific classifications of ignitable liquid, the Fire Marshal says Deacon is now considered proficient.
The Office says that K9 Deacon will join the other accelerant and explosive detection canine teams assigned to the Special Operations Section and respond across Maryland. They say K9 Deacon makes 6 teams, making the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal the largest partnership of ATF-trained canine teams in the country.
"I am very proud that the ATF has allowed the Office of the State Fire Marshal to be partners in their Accelerant Detection Canine program for nearly 25 years," stated State Fire Marshal Brian S. Geraci. "We are dedicated to assisting ATF whenever they call, and this long-standing partnership is proof. I have an even greater sense of pride for Senior Deputy Thomas and all of our handlers and their families who dedicate themselves to working and training with their canine partners seven days a week."