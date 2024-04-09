MARYLAND - Following the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse, the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) is urging drivers to use its real-time traffic map.
In the wake of the bridge collapse the city's major roadways are seeing increased traffic and slower drive times.
With over 30,000 daily trips rerouted due to the bridge closure, highways like I-95, I-895, and I-695 are experiencing heavier traffic, especially during bad weather.
Drivers should plan to give themselves extra time, maintain distance, and dial #77 for roadside assistance. For project updates, visit roads.maryland.gov and for real-time traffic, go to md511.maryland.gov.
Officials with MDOT SHA hope that by using their real-time traffic map and adhering to safety guidelines, drivers can save time and, ideally, a few headaches as they make their way through the heavily populated metro area.