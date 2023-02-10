BISHOPVILLE, Md. - A detour for a Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration pipe replacement on Hatchery Road will temporarily take drivers in to Delaware.
According to the Department, the work will begin at 9 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 13, with the detour taking drivers along the following route (also in the diagram):
- MD 367 (Bishopville Road) north into Delaware (becomes Hudson Road),
- continue straight past Lynch Road,
- left onto DE SR 54 (Lighthouse Road),
- continue on DE SR 54 past Lynch Road to Bishopville Road, and
- left onto Bishopville Road
The department says that at each location, temporary traffic signs, reflective barrels and signs will alert and guide drivers through the detour. Contractor for MDOT SHA Covington Machine and Welding Inc. will be doing the work, according to officials.