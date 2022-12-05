SALISBURY, Md. - Maryland State Police are looking for a suspected murderer who stabbed a man early Sunday morning in Salisbury.
According to the police, 44-year-old Riley Lee Collick is wanted for first-degree murder for the stabbing of Alejandro Roland Exantus, a 32-year-old man from Laurel.
Around 12:45 a.m. Sunday, officers from the Salisbury Police Department were called to West Market Street. According to a preliminary investigation, Collick and Exantus began fighting after an argument. Investigators believe Collick stabbed Exantus before fleeing the scene.
Exantus was taken in an ambulance to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional Medical Center, where he was declared dead.
This case remains under investigation. Anyone with information on this case or who may have been in the area of the crime scene is asked to call Crime Solvers at 410-548-1776 or the Maryland State Police Salisbury Barrack at 410-749-3101. Callers may remain anonymous.