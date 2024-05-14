MARYLAND - The 2024 Primary Elections are being held in Maryland today, with one of the state's U.S. Senate seat up for grabs.
Democrat voters will choose between ten contenders throughout Tuesday's Primary:
- Angela Alsobrooks, from Prince George's County
Alsobrooks graduated from Duke University and the University of Maryland School of Law, she worked as a law clerk in the Howard County Circuit Court and later the Baltimore City Circuit Court, before becoming the first full-time Assistant State’s Attorney to handle domestic violence cases in Prince George’s County.
In 2018, Alsobrooks was elected Prince George’s County Executive, the first woman to hold the position and the first Black woman elected to the office of County Executive in Maryland history. Topics of focus are on creating jobs and growing economic opportunity, investing in education and breaking ground on 10 new schools, expanding access to health care, mental health and addiction treatment.
- Michael W. Cobb, Sr. from Baltimore County
Cobb's education consists of the equivalency of a high school diploma. Cobbs' focus as a worker class person is to be a representative of the working class.
- Marcellus Crews, of Prince George's County
Crews attended Pine Forge Academy, Oakwood University and Washington Adventist University in Takoma Park, MD. He received his A-plus Certification, Application Master's and has become a Network Administrator that also oversees Cyber Security and online data processing services.
Crews is a Maryland small business owner who has been the Managing Director for CREWSING Technologies since 2009. Crews claims to focus on Cyber security policies, the rise of AI, social media issues, digital currencies and an economy that is technology driven.
- Brian E. Frydenborg from Montgomery County
Frydenborg was an undergraduate at Washington and Lee University, he completed the double major program of Politics and History. He is originally from New York and continued with graduate studies at George Mason University's School of Public Policy.
Frydenborg worked as a journalist/writer and has experience in foreign affairs research. His experience extends over two decades of academic and professional expertise.
- Scottie J. Griffin, of Montgomery County
Griffin graduated from Jackson State University and then Western Michigan University. The write-in candidate in 2022 has 12 years experience as an educational supervisor serving in executive positions including an international team leader for the National Presbyterian Church in Washington, D.C., and the Women’s Democratic Club of Montgomery County.
She has a focus on issues including gun control, climate change and other environmental related topics.
- Robert K. Houton, from Montgomery County
In 2023, Rob initiated a movement in the 118th U.S. Congress to safeguard families from accidental fentanyl poisoning flooding Maryland and accelerated passage of federal legislation in the 118th U.S. Congress legalizing Fentanyl Test Strips.
His main focuses are on crime fueled by fentanyl, pro-growth economic policies and the real estate crisis.
- Joseph Perez, from Prince George's County
Perez worked three years as contractor project manager for software development project for DOD and worked five years as contractor consultant/management analyst for the DOJ.
Perez did run as a candidate for U.S. Senate in 2022. He has a primary focus on issues around government debt and spending.
- Steven Henry Seuferer, of Montgomery County
Seuferer has a focus on healthcare, human equity and human rights/international relations. He completed high school at Valhalla High School in California and currently lives in Montgomery County.
- David J. Trone, of Montgomery County
Trone earned a Bachelor’s degree from Furman University and a Master’s in Business Administration (MBA) from the Wharton School of Business.
Congressman David Trone was elected in 2018 to serve Maryland’s Sixth Congressional District, which includes all or part of Montgomery, Frederick, Garrett, Allegany, and Washington Counties. David serves on the House Appropriations Committee, Budget Committee, and the Joint Economic Committee. He focuses on issues like the opioid epidemic, criminal justice reform, mental health, and funding for medical research.
- Andrew Jaye Wildman, from Carroll County
Wildman, a professional Business Systems Analyst and Designer, hopes to address issues pertaining to gun violence, the death penalty and marijuana legalization.
For the Republican Primary race, registered voters will choose between seven candidates:
- Moe H. Barakat, from Montgomery County
Barakat holds a Masters Degree from Washington College of Law at American University, a Business Strategy Degree from Cornell University School of Business, and a B.A. in Political Science and Public Administration.
Barakat has a focus on global affairs, border security as well as combating inflation and reducing the cost of living.
- Chris Chaffee, of Calvert County
Chaffee graduated from Bowie High School in 1980 then proceeded to study and work on electrical and electronics at the University of Maryland in College Park.
After leaving UMCP, Chaffee started a business and learned building, taxes, real estate law, engineering and permitting. He holds a focus on issues of economy/inflation and religious freedom.
- Robin Ficker, from Montgomery County
Ficker attended Case Western Reserve University, University of Baltimore School of Law and American University. The Army Veteran and current small business owner, hopes to create more jobs and make the process to create jobs easier.
- Lorie R. Friend, from Garrett County
Friend graduated from Southern Garrett High School and later attended Garrett Community College and Graduated from Allegany College with a nursing degree. Friend hopes to address issues of national security, economic stability and civil liberty.
- Larry Hogan, from Anne Arundel County
The previous governor prides himself on cutting taxes for eight years and maintaining budget control. Hogan puts an emphasis on improving border control throughout his campaign.
- John A. Myrick, of Prince Georges County
Myrick served as a Harford County Deputy Sheriff and served 23 years in the U.S. Air Force Reserves before retiring in 2008. Myrick also has a focus on securing the border, immigration reform, national security and more.
- Laban Y. Seyoum, from Prince George's County
CoastTV was unable to find campaign information regarding Seyoum.
Polls opened Tuesday at 7 a.m. and will remain open until 8 p.m. Polling locations can be found on Maryland's Board of Elections website.
CoastTV News will continue to cover the primary election throughout Tuesday including up-to-date election results as they are reported.