MARYLAND - Voters cast their ballots Tuesday in the state's primary election. The governors race draws a lot of attention as candidates from both sides of the aisle look to succeed Larry Hogan.
Based on the unofficial results on the State Board of Elections website, the man who has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump, Dan Cox, has won the Republican Primary for Maryland Governor.
House of Delegate Member Cox takes the lead over former State Commerce Secretary Kelly Shulz, who is endorsed by Hogan. Over 56 percent voted for Cox and 40 percent for Shulz.
Meanwhile the Democratic race is much more Convoluted with nine candidates running. 43 year old Wes Moore is the leader in this crowded field with almost 37 percent of the vote. Former Obama Labor Secretary Tom Perez in second at 27 percent. Current State Comptroller Peter Franchot has about 20 percent.
No other candidate has double figures.
Incumbent Andy Harris is seeking a seventh consecutive term in U.S. House District One, which includes Maryland's eastern shore. He is running unopposed on the Republican side. Two candidates are strived to be the Democrat nominee.
Former two-term Montgomery County House of Delegate Heather Mizeur, who now calls a farm in Chestertown home, appears on her way to a win. With 99 percent of precincts reporting, Mizeur takes the lead over David Harden