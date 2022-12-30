MARYLAND - More than two million properties in Maryland are split into three groups, each appraised once every three years. The Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation announced Thursday that it will reassess nearly 780,000 residential and commercial properties in "group two."
According to the department, the overall state increase in property value for this group was 20.6% over the past three years. This percentage reflects the largest property value increase in several years and a rise in values since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the last group two assessment in January 2020.
All 23 counties and Baltimore City experienced an increase in both residential and commercial property values, with residential values rising for the fifth consecutive year according to Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation Director Michael Higgs.
"This is a good indicator that the market remains strong and growth is steady here in Maryland," Higgs said.
For the 2023 reassessment, 96.4% of group two residential properties saw an increase in property value.
Assessment notices were mailed to group two property owners on Tuesday, which covers southern Worcester County and eastern Wicomico County. Each reassessment notice includes information about the Homeowners' and Homestead Tax Credits, which Higgs said save Marylanders more than $260 million in taxes each year.