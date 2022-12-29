SNOW HILL, Md. - Maryland Governor Larry Hogan has announced almost $10 million in grant awards to business districts, neighborhood associations, local governments, and nonprofits all over Maryland as a part of the governor's Re-Fund The Police Initiative.
The Governor says that the grants were given by the Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD), and is meant to improve the livability and economic potential of Maryland communities through targeted investments in crime prevention that impact community safety. Now, they say with the second round of awards, Community Safety Works has assisted more than 450 organizations.
“These neighborhood safety grants continue to be an important component of our Re-Fund The Police Initiative, providing resources to local governments, nonprofits and community organizations for crime prevention efforts in communities across the state,” said Governor Hogan. “Through this additional round of funding, local organizations and residents can take an active role in making their communities safer.”
“The Community Safety Works program has a direct impact on the revitalization of business districts and neighborhoods by supporting community-led projects and activities that reduce crime and improve areas,” said Housing Secretary Kenneth C. Holt. “All of Maryland’s citizens deserve to live and work in communities that are safe, healthy and provide economic opportunity.”
In Snow Hill, the Governor says that there are projects underway that install surveillance cameras in crime hotspots, as well as establishing a "Cops on Bikes" effort and adding street lighting in the downtown area.